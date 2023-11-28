‘We can help’: '89-Paint Gives Back' offering repairs to homeowners in need

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield company says it wants to use a season that is typically slower for business to give back to a homeowner in need.

“We were talking about it in a meeting, and kind of the whole 89-Paint team was thinking, what can we do to give back? This time of year is traditionally slow for painting and carpentry, so we really do have the bandwidth to to help people,” said Susanne Wirt, co-owner of 89 Paint.

In 2022, 89-Paint answered the call to help an 89 year-old Val De Vito, a Chesterfield homeowners whose neighbors contacted 12 On Your Side for help.

“A lot of times when you work, you don’t get to see how it can affect somebody’s life. When we got to actually, see somebody that had a need and step up as a team and make their life better, everybody loved it. They have been asking, how do we do more of this?,” said Ethan Wirt.

The 89-Paint team spent 6 weeks painting, power washing and doing carpentry work.

“Just coming back and looking at the house, they did such a wonderful job fixing and repairing. No more holes, no more buzzing bees in my woodwork the paint, everything it was like moving into a new home, and it is just the way I feel. it is new and it is wonderful,” said Val De Vito following the renovations.

With the staff wanting to help someone else who may be in need, the idea of ‘89-Paint Gives Back’ was born.

“I think our hope is that someone will reach out or someone will know someone else who is in need of painting, carpentry, power, washing that wouldn’t be able to do it for themselves,” said Susanne Wirt.

The company is offering up to $8,900 of repairs to a homeowner. Susanne and Ethan are encouraging the community either nominate someone they know, or apply for themselves.

“Maybe if there’s somebody that kind of like Val, takes care of everybody else, but doesn’t take care of themselves, maybe we could help remodel a room for somebody. Really give them a, you know, a cool experience to go home to every day,” explained Ethan Wirt. “We always talk about why we exist, to make people’s lives easier. That’s one of the taglines that we have as a company, and we try to live by that.”

