Tuesday Forecast: Sunny, breezy, and cold

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - It will feel like winter today and tomorrow with well below average temperatures.

Tuesday: Sunny, cold and breezy. WNW wind 5-15 mph with up to 25mph gusts. Highs in the mid-40s. Wind chill makes it feel like the 30s at times in the afternoon.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper teens in non-urban areas, near 20 in Richmond. Highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Rain amounts of 1/4″ or less.

Saturday: Mostly Cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon and evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 70%) Rain amounts around 1/2″

Monday: Mostly cloudy. Lows in the low 40s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

