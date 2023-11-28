Your Money with Carlson Financial
Suspect in custody after shots fired on Christopher Newport University campus

Officials say there’s no ongoing threat to the community.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:32 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WWBT) - Police are investigating after shots were fired on Christopher Newport University’s campus early Tuesday morning.

Shortly after 4 a.m., CNU sent out an alert saying officers responded to reports of gunshots on campus.

“Campus Police reported evidence of gunshots and broken glass near the north portico of the student union facing the Great Lawn. An individual and a firearm are in police custody,” CNU said in a statement.

Officials say there’s no ongoing threat to the community. Classes and activities will resume as normal on Tuesday.

