Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Street closures announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

The annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 2.
The annual Dominion Energy Christmas Parade returns to Richmond on Saturday, Dec. 2.(Richmond Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have announced street closures ahead of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and continue east on Broad Street toward 7th Street.

Police say the “no parking zones” go into effect starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 until 3 p.m.

These roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2:

  • West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street (on both sides)
  • DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
  • West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets
  • East Leigh Street between North 4th and 9th Streets
  • East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets

No Parking Locations:

  • 900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)
  • Broad Street (Both Sides) between Terminal Place & North 8th Street
  • DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street
  • West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
  • North Harrison Street between West Broad and West Marshall Street
  • Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street
  • North 6th Street between East Broad and Marshall Street
  • North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Street
  • East Marshall Street between North 3rd and North 7th Street
  • East Clay Street between North 7th & 8th Street
  • East Leigh Street between North 4th and North 9th Street

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
Hanover parents and teachers are fired up after the school board releases a new list of books...
75 more books banned from Hanover County Schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus

Latest News

Petersburg Police are investigating after two siblings were found dead Monday night.
Brother, sister identified in possible Petersburg murder-suicide
Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash
On Monday afternoon officers were called to Old Masonic Lane for a reported traffic accident.
Victim identified in deadly Henrico crash