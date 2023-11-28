Street closures announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have announced street closures ahead of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade this Saturday.

The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and continue east on Broad Street toward 7th Street.

Police say the “no parking zones” go into effect starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 until 3 p.m.

These roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2:

West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street (on both sides)

DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard

North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets

East Leigh Street between North 4th and 9th Streets

East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets

No Parking Locations:

900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)

Broad Street (Both Sides) between Terminal Place & North 8th Street

DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street

West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard

North Harrison Street between West Broad and West Marshall Street

Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street

North 6th Street between East Broad and Marshall Street

North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Street

East Marshall Street between North 3rd and North 7th Street

East Clay Street between North 7th & 8th Street

East Leigh Street between North 4th and North 9th Street

