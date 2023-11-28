Street closures announced for 2023 Dominion Energy Christmas Parade
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:43 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have announced street closures ahead of the Dominion Energy Christmas Parade this Saturday.
The parade will begin at 10:15 a.m. at the Science Museum of Virginia and continue east on Broad Street toward 7th Street.
Police say the “no parking zones” go into effect starting at 3 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 2 until 3 p.m.
These roads will be closed from 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Dec. 2:
- West Broad Street between North Arthur Ashe Boulevard and North 8th Street (on both sides)
- DMV Drive between West Broad and West Leigh Streets
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and North Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Streets
- East Leigh Street between North 4th and 9th Streets
- East Marshall between North 3rd and 7th Streets
No Parking Locations:
- 900 Block of Terminal Place /Entire Block (Both Sides)
- Broad Street (Both Sides) between Terminal Place & North 8th Street
- DMV Drive between West Broad and Leigh Street
- West Leigh Street between Hermitage Road and Arthur Ashe Boulevard
- North Harrison Street between West Broad and West Marshall Street
- Lodge Street between Broad and Marshall Street
- North 6th Street between East Broad and Marshall Street
- North 7th Street between East Broad and Jackson Street
- East Marshall Street between North 3rd and North 7th Street
- East Clay Street between North 7th & 8th Street
- East Leigh Street between North 4th and North 9th Street
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.