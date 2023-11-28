Your Money with Carlson Financial
Research shows fermented foods can improve mood

By Bria Stith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:02 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - University of Virginia Health found that some of your fermented foods in your fridge can help manage stress, depression, and anxiety.

Alben Gaultier with UVA Health says during research, they feed two depressed mice lactobacillus foods and their mood improved.

“We discovered that lactobacillus, which is a bacteria present in our fermented food, was beneficial in animal model of depression,” Gaultier said.

Gaultier says the same goes for humans.

Eating fermented foods that are high in lactobacillus can help manage stress, depression, and anxiety.

“Of course, yogurt, kefir, fermented foods, kimchi, pickles all of them have a good quantity of lactobacillus and actually some of the commercial probiotic also contains lactobacillus,” Gaultier said.

Gaultier says that in the future, treatments for stress, depression, and anxiety can look completely different.

Instead of pills, a change in diet.

But before that happens, Gaultier says more research has to be done.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

