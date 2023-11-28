Police warn parents of new iOS 17 feature. How concerned should you be?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Law enforcement agencies nationwide, including in central Virginia, are warning about a new iPhone feature on the latest iOS software system.

If you update your phone, you’ll notice a new feature called ‘NameDrop,” allowing you to transfer contact information in a new way. If you hold two phones right on top of each other, your contact card will then be shared with the other device.

Some parents and officers fear that could lead to personal information getting into the wrong hands, but one local safety expert says that risk is very low.

Cliff Lent with M7 Solutions is a safety consultant and a former police officer. He says the main issue with the new feature is that it is automatically turned on once you update your phone, which could be bothersome if you were unaware of it.

He says the risk regarding strangers getting your personal information through name drop is low, but if you want to make that risk zero, you can turn it off.

“As a parent, I would go into my settings. It’s very easy to do on any Apple device,” Lent said. “You go to settings, you go to general, you go to AirDrop, and then you toggle off NameDrop or data sharing for that device.”

‘NameDrop’ works similarly to AirDrop, where you can share information with other Apple devices without needing someone’s number or email address.

Both tools can be turned off on your device, and you can decline requests so you do not get anything you do not want on your phone.

The feature asks for consent before receiving and sharing a contact card, though the confusion can come into play when you try to cancel that move.

When you put the two phones together, the only options are ‘Receive Only’ and ‘Share,’ rather than including a cancel button. To cancel the action, one has to lock the phone or move it away from the other device.

The safety issue with the update is more so around kids, as it opens up the conversation about technology use and children.

Prince George Police put out a message Monday, Nov. 27, warning parents about the feature, saying, “While this feature requires PERMISSION for the information to SHARE, we are mainly CONCERNED for the safety of YOUR children, who may not exercise the same degree of care and caution that an ADULT would.”

The post also says, “Given the amount of cyberbullying, cyber-attacks, and cyber predators, we wanted to let you know how to disable this feature. Go to your ‘SETTINGS,’ then tap GENERAL; once you are on the next screen, click on ‘AIR DROP’ and simply turn off the option for ‘BRINGING DEVICES TOGETHER.’”

Lent says the phones have to be very close for this feature to work, which is why he is not as worried right now, but he says it is always a good idea every six months to go through all of your apps and check their updates since often companies are putting in new features you may not know about.

“Whether it’s Facebook, or Instagram or any other of these social media apps,” Lent said. “And they’re constantly changing your permissions. And if you don’t read them carefully, and very few people do, it opens up other gateways that are a true concern.”

To use NameDrop, both phones trying to share and/or receive information from one another need to have the new iOS 17 update.

