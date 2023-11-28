Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
A father and son were found shot to death inside a Henrico home on Monday.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a father and son were found shot to death inside a home in Henrico on Monday.

Henrico Homicide
Henrico Homicide(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Police say officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop after 11:30 a.m. for a reported death.

When officers arrived, they found Malcolm Moody, 38, of Henrico, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, of Henrico shot to death inside the home.

Henrico Double Homicide
Henrico Double Homicide(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Officers stayed on the crime scene until sundown, looking for any details to further what they are now calling a homicide investigation.

Henrico Double Homicide
Henrico Double Homicide(Source;WWBT | WWBT)

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time.

