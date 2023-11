HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -One person is dead in Henrico after a crash on Masonic Lane Monday afternoon.

Just after 3:30 p.m. on Nov. 27, police were called to Masonic Lane between 5th Street and Gay Avenue. Police say one person has died in the crash.

The road was closed for about an hour before reopening.

Police have not yet released the victim’s identity.

