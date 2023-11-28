Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Homicide
Police: Father, son found shot to death inside Henrico home
Hanover parents and teachers are fired up after the school board releases a new list of books...
75 more books banned from Hanover County Schools
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update

Latest News

Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
The band will now compete in ESPN’s inaugural HBCU Band of The Year competition on Dec. 15 at...
VSU marching band named top D-2 HBCU band in the country
Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota.
‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say