Man dies in Petersburg parking lot shooting

A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:58 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) -A man has died in Petersburg following a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

On Nov. 28, just before 4:30 p.m., police were called to the 100 block of Perry street for a shooting call. The shooting, police say, happened in the parking lot across from the Perry Street Loft Apartments.

Officers confirmed with 12 On Your Side that a man, whose identity has not been released yet, is dead.

At this time, police have no information regarding the suspected shooter or any possible motive.

This is an ongoing investigation. More details will provided as they come in.

