Friend of Henrico double homicide victim speaks out: ‘He left a lasting impact’

Police release the names of 2 homicide victims, 38-year-old Malcolm Moody and his father, 70-year-old Albert Moody Jr.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after a father and son were found shot to death inside a home in Henrico on Monday.

Police say officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop after 11:30 a.m. for a reported death.

When officers arrived, they found Malcolm Moody, 38, of Henrico, and Albert Moody Jr., 70, of Henrico, shot to death inside the home.

“To hear about it was breathtaking. It was difficult to really, I guess, process it,” said Kevin Starlings, a friend and grade-school classmate of Malcolm Moody.

A neighbor told 12 On Your Side that a commotion was coming from the home on Little Five Loop just after 12:30 Monday morning.

That neighbor said another neighbor shared that a car door was heard from what seemed like inside the Moody’s garage, but they didn’t hear any gunshots. The neighbor also said that Malcolm was a great person. Which Starlings echoed.

“We lost not only a great classmate but an extraordinary human being. He was a jokester; we always had a good time. He left a lasting impact. It was a privilege to know him,” Starlings said.

He explained Malcolm’s positive impact on the community through his business, Key Independent Development Services. The mental health services company, founded in 2014, assists children, teens and adults.

Now, he wants to focus on the people Malcolm and his father, Albert, were.

“Let us remember Malcolm for who he was, you know, the wonderful memories we share, his infectious laughter, his unwavering spirit. So let us support one another and lean on each other’s strength,” said Starlings.

Police say there’s no suspect information at this time. This is still a very active investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

