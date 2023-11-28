Farmville woman brings ‘Better Days’ to families in need

FARMVILLE, Va. (WWBT) - Sarah Mullins-Spears is on a mission to bring better days to Farmville and all of southside Virginia.

Her organization, Better Days Farmville, ensures families have household necessities, including new beds for their children.

“When I heard her speak and her mission just. I just couldn’t believe it. I couldn’t believe that I didn’t know that there were so many children without beds here in our area, Kerry Mossler said.

Beds are essential items that can be costly to families starting over.

“Fires are probably a good 10 to 15% of what happens. And then divorces and bad domestic situations are probably another 20 to 30%. But sometimes, like, people are living with family members in some kind of controlled environment, and then that family member passes away, and so then they don’t have anywhere to live,” Mullins-Spears said.

When all hope seems to be lost, Sarah steps in.

Watch the full story below:

Sarah Mullins-Spears is on a mission to bring better days to Farmville and all of southside Virginia.

Donate to support Better Days Farmville here.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.