Community college enrollment rises in Virginia but remains below pre-pandemic levels

More Virginia students have been taking a full course load at community colleges over the past year, but enrollments are still short of pre-pandemic levels, according to data collected by the Virginia Community College System.

Data shows a 3.36% increase in enrollment statewide from fall 2022 to fall 2023, an increase that VCCS officials attribute to FastForward, a short-term career credential training program launched by the state in 2016. That program’s enrollment rose by over 21%.

The rise in student numbers “is really good news because community colleges all over the country had been struggling … and so I think it’s reassuring to see the numbers up,” said David Dore, chancellor of the Virginia Community College System.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, community colleges in Virginia have experienced a downward trend in enrollment.

This year, they attracted 2,757 new students, to reach a total enrollment of 82,423. However, enrollment is down 16% from the 98,857 students who signed up for classes in 2018.

According to recent budget reports presented to the General Assembly’s money committees this November, drops have also been seen across Virginia’s universities and colleges. While legislative staffers noted total enrollments for public four-year and two-year institutions have not returned to pre-pandemic levels, they said undergraduate numbers increased slightly from fall 2022 to fall 2023 but varied by institution.

