Chesterfield nonprofit donating more custom bikes for children with disabilities: ‘Warms your heart’

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Inside AMF Bakery on Sunday, a Chesterfield nonprofit plans to hand out 15 adapted bikes to children with disabilities as part of their ongoing mission to “give back mobility and freedom.”

In 2014, former U.S. Army captain James Howard started REACHcycles as a way to give back.

“I was fortunate to receive a specially adapted bike when I got out of the military from a quadriplegic, and it helped me be around other veterans and continue to move forward with my disability,” Howard told NBC12.

REACHcycles (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

For nearly a decade, REACHcycles has donated over 900 adapted bikes. During the process, each child is evaluated and fitted to their ‘AmTryke” with help from volunteers.

“Regardless of their disabilities, you know, we’ve given to a triple amputee, a blind child, you name it, we try to get them on a bike and riding around,” said Howard. “Every time we see a child smile and receive one of these bikes and just ride and literally have to be peeled off the bike before they leave these events, it just warms your heart.”

It is a heartwarming moment lasting a lifetime for families across the central Virginia region.

“These kids continue to just ride their bikes daily,” said Howard. “It improves their core and mobility functions, but more than anything, just their mental well-being.”

It’s a mission that means the world to Howard.

“We’ve been enjoying being a part of paying it forward to many other children with a variety of disabilities and disorders that can’t ride a normal bike,” he said. “They get to be with their families. They get to go out and ride. They’ve been told they may not ride a bike, so it’s great to be able to provide that opportunity.”

REACHcycles will present 15 adapted bikes to children on their waitlist during their Christmas event at AMF Bakery along West Laburnum Ave. on Sunday from 2-4 p.m.

