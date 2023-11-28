Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Challenges remain after Oregon ends residency rule for ‘Death with Dignity’ law

Patients and families are crossing state lines to access legalized medically-assisted death services, but there are still difficulties. Reporter: Anna Katayama
By InvestigateTV Staff, Breane Lyga and Anna Katayama
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:15 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — It’s called physician-assisted suicide, or physician-assisted death.

It’s controversial and legal now in these 10 states and Washington, D.C., but one state opened the door for anyone to travel there to seek assistance with dying.

Anna Katayama takes us to Oregon where some are searching for solutions to streamline the process.

Watch the full InvestigateTV+ including this story here.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were found dead inside a Henrico home on Monday, according to police.
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
Hanover parents and teachers are fired up after the school board releases a new list of books...
75 more books banned from Hanover County Schools
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Duke Dog, James Madison's mascot, flexes his bicep during a college football game between...
JMU prepares for first bowl game in program history
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Police identify man killed in Henrico crash