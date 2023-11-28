Your Money with Carlson Financial
Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say

The boy's body was found in a Kansas City alley Monday after police said he fell out of an apartment building.
By KCTV5 Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 3:59 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/Gray News) - Police are investigating after a boy is believed to have died after falling from a Missouri apartment building Monday morning.

The investigation began on Monday and carried into Tuesday as officials worked to determine how the boy, who is reported as being under 12 years old, died after his body was found in an alley in downtown Kansas City.

That section of the downtown area was closed off as the investigation was carried out.

The Kansas City Police Department confirmed the boy fell from the apartment building, but further information about the child will not be released until his identity is confirmed and his family is notified.

KCTV reports no one has been taken into custody during the investigation and police did not have reason to believe there was a risk to the public.

The boy’s death has not been ruled a homicide. It remains a death investigation, according to police.

Copyright 2023 KCTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

