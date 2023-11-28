Your Money with Carlson Financial
19-year-old dies in vehicle fire on UVA campus

UVA Police say there is no evidence of foul play
Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480...
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 10:10 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WWBT) -The UVA Police Department has identified the man who died in a vehicle fire on campus early Sunday morning.

Just before 5:20 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 26, the Charlottesville Fire Department responded to 480 Ray C. Hunt Drive for a vehicle fire.

When they arrived, they found a car fully engulfed in flames and extinguished the fire.

In the car, officials found 19-year-old Chandler Lee Goins of Barhamsville, Virginia, dead.

A preliminary investigation revealed no obvious evidence of foul play or criminal conduct.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information can contact the University of Virginia Police Department at 434-924-7166.

