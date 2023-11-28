Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

13-year-old arrested after trying to kill her parents, police say

Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder...
By Angela Smith and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALINA, Kan. (KWCH/Gray News) - Police in Kansas arrested a 13-year-old girl on two counts of attempted first-degree murder. She is accused of trying to kill her parents while they were sleeping.

The incident occurred early Saturday morning in Salina, KWCH reports.

Police said an in-home surveillance camera showed the girl walk into her parents’ room with a pillow and a knife. She allegedly made two attempts at smothering her father with a pillow. During the second incident, police said the girl’s father realized what she was doing and reviewed the video footage.

911 was called, and the girl allegedly admitted that she had gone into the room with the intent to kill both of her parents.

Officers arrested the girl, and she was taken to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

Copyright 2023 KWCH via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
Man wanted for suspected Mcdonald’s attack
Two people were found dead inside a Henrico home on Monday, according to police.
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the road closure.
Hungary Road reopens after crash causes power outage

Latest News

Two people were found dead inside a Henrico home on Monday, according to police.
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
Police have yet to release the names of the two victims.
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
FILE - A sign on the University of Vermont campus in Burlington, Vt., is pictured on March 11,...
Suspect in shooting of 3 men of Palestinian descent near the University of Vermont pleads not guilty
Holiday decorations adorn the Grand Foyer of the White House for the 2023 theme "Magic,...
Deck the White House halls: Jill Biden wants holiday visitors to feel like kids again