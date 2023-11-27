Some Henrico residents report long USPS mail delays, missing mail before the holidays

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Residents along Penobscot and Ironington Roads in Chamberlayne Farms say their U.S. Postal Service deliveries haven’t been the same since their former mailman retired.

“The mail service is really the pits right now,” resident Brenda Edwards said.

Edwards said she has gone as long as 23 days without receiving a single piece of mail.

“Yeah that’s a long time not to get mail,” Edwards said. “I’m on the neighborhood app, and there’s always people asking, have you gotten your mail? It’s been weeks since I’ve gotten my mail.”

Down the road, neighbor Susan Bond said she is experiencing a similar struggle.

“We weren’t getting bills, we weren’t getting birthday cards, we weren’t getting regular mail, junk mail, nothing,” Bond said. “And it was not showing up a day or two later.”

Bond said one of those missing birthday cards had money in it. And she was almost late on bill payments because she never received a reminder in the mail.

“Yeah, the mortgage bill, DirectTV, Visa bill, I know for sure those never came, and I never ever saw them,” Bond said.

Other neighbors voiced concerns about medicines not arriving on time and some mail being misplaced at other houses.

“I feel sorry for people who get their medicine through the mail,” Edwards said. “That’s why we don’t get ours through the mail because of the fact that you wouldn’t have it on time.”

While many residents spoke to NBC12 about problems with the mail service, others on the same street said they get theirs regularly.

“We did notice on one day, the 27th of October, we were out here in the driveway and saw the mailman come down, stop at one mailbox on the opposite side of the street and keep going,” Bond said. “And that was it. And we never got the mail for that day.”

Edwards and Bond said the trouble started after their old mailman retired.

“It was great until our regular mailman retired, and then it was good for a while, and then it just started going downhill,” Bond said.

“We used to have a really good mailman, but he retired, so now we’re just stuck with what we can get,” Edwards added.

After alerting the Richmond Main Post Office at 1801 Brook Road about her mail troubles, Bond said the delivery supervisor told her that the mailman who currently services her route had been reprimanded.

“I learned that our carrier had been, as it was put to me, was put out for a couple of days without pay, which I took to mean suspended without pay because he was coming back with mail on the truck,” Bond said.

Bond says she likes the new mailman but assumes he must be stretched thin.

“Some carriers are doing split routes, so they’ll complete theirs and then pick up part of another,” Bond said.

USPS Communications Specialist Philip Bogenberger said it shouldn’t be a staffing issue because all branches are fully staffed. USPS is hiring 10,000 additional workers to help with the seasonal mail surge.

“We ramp up our workforce during the holidays to help with all the extra volumes in our processing plants and making deliveries,” Bogenberger said.“The holidays are our time to shine. We processed 12 billion pieces of mail last year. We can do 70 million packages per day.”

Bogenberger said the USPS has invested significantly in its delivering capabilities by adding nearly 350 speed packing and sorting machines over the past three years across the country through its Delivering for America plan.

“One of the new machines that I mentioned was installed in the Richmond Main Post Office,” Bogenberger said. We’re prepared in Richmond. We’re prepared across the country.”

Edwards and Bond said they hope to see an improvement.

“The post office needs to do something about getting our mail here on a timely manner,” Edwards said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.