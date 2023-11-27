Richmond investing $1.2 million towards improving Scott’s Addition streets

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -It has been about a month since the start of a major road revamp in Richmond’s Soctt’s Addition neighborhood.

Some neighbors tell 12 On Your Side it has caused confusing road closures, but overall, the progress is exciting and needed. About half of the roads are now repaved, and soon, people will see more and better sidewalks in the area, too.

“It definitely is a smoother ride now,” Scott’s Addition neighbor Carter Dennis said. “Traffic flow is one thing that right now it seems super crazy, but hopefully, when they finally get everything finished, traffic will not be as backed.”

Dennis lives in the area and is also a driver for Stella’s Grocery in the neighborhood. He says the improvements make a notable difference in his job and help his commute, but there’s still more work to be done.

“There’s just less stuff bouncing around, just secure food. And so, it just makes the day-to-day of driving on the road easier,” Dennis said.

The city plans to make that traffic flow smoother through the bigger stages of this $1.2 million project that will fix up the streets in Scott’s Addition.

Mayor Levar Stoney got an update on the project from the Department of Public Works on Monday, Nov. 27. He says about 50% of the roads have been repaved now.

“We should be complete by the end of the spring of 2024,” DPW Director Bobby Vincent said. “We’re working right now with contractors and developers because we don’t want to pave on streets where we’re currently doing development.”

Stoney says stronger neighborhoods lean on stronger infrastructure, as the goal of the renovations is to boost growth in Scott’s Addition and the rest of the city. After paving roads, the city plans to improve sidewalks and crossing areas.

DPW says they are also paving alleys to connect more businesses and make it easier to get around safely.

“Being able to walk to different places and all that kind of stuff, so I love to see them brighten up the area a little bit,” Dennis said.

They will install speed tables as part of the city’s speed management project. 200 are being implemented across the city to make driving safer. Stoney says similar projects to the improvement of Scott’s Addition streets will be replicated in other neighborhoods, as he constantly hears concerns from residents about simply crossing streets.

“We’re looking at having total renovation of Clay Street in terms of how Clay Street is going to be reimagined through our smart scale funding,” Vincent said. “So that’s what’s on the horizon for Scott’s Addition so that way, we can move pedestrians, bicyclists, and vehicular people all throughout the same area in a safe as a manner as possible.”

Stoney says fixing the roads could help small businesses grow, and as new condos and apartments are built in the area, he says that could attract business, too.

While the cost of living could rise, Stoney also mentioned the funding going towards affordable housing in Richmond right now and how he wants to continue to see the city grow, which is happening in Scott’s Addition.

“Richmond is not exempt from the economic challenges that this country, this state, will face in the coming years,” Stoney said. “What we can do, though, is ensure that we continue to grow, right? We’ve been growing steadily over the course of the last decade, and we want to continue doing that. Growth is a good thing.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.