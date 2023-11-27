Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Registration for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k now open

The Ukrop's Monument Avenue 10k returns to Richmond on April 20, 2024.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:13 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beloved Richmond tradition will mark 25 years in April!

Registration for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is now open. Prices to sign up range from $25 to $65.

Organizers say the event has been a staple in the Richmond community since it debuted in 2000.

“For 25 years the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has delivered a party atmosphere to all participants and spectators. It’s an event truly everyone can enjoy and we’re so excited to open registration for the 2024 event,” race director Meghan Keogh said.

Keogh says over the last 25 years, over half a million people have participated in the event.

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is on April 20, 2024.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
Man wanted for suspected Mcdonald’s attack
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Pedestrian hit, killed on Hull Street
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the road closure.
Hungary Road reopens after crash causes power outage
Police were called to Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for a shooting.
Woman dies in Richmond shooting

Latest News

Roads in the area will be closed while police investigate.
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
Here's a list of fun holiday activities happening around Central Virginia through the end of...
‘Tis the season: 2023 holiday happenings around Central Va.
Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the road closure.
Hungary Road reopens after crash causes power outage
Hundreds flooded Richmond streets, protesting in support of Palestine Sunday afternoon.
Hundreds flood Richmond streets, protesting in support of Palestine