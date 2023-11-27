Registration for Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k now open

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A beloved Richmond tradition will mark 25 years in April!

Registration for the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is now open. Prices to sign up range from $25 to $65.

Organizers say the event has been a staple in the Richmond community since it debuted in 2000.

“For 25 years the Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k presented by Kroger has delivered a party atmosphere to all participants and spectators. It’s an event truly everyone can enjoy and we’re so excited to open registration for the 2024 event,” race director Meghan Keogh said.

Keogh says over the last 25 years, over half a million people have participated in the event.

The Ukrop’s Monument Avenue 10k is on April 20, 2024.

