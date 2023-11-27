Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home
Published: Nov. 27, 2023
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead inside a Henrico home on Monday, according to police.
Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop off Route 1 for a reported death.
“During the initial response, officers located two individuals deceased inside a home,” Henrico Police said.
Roads in the area will be closed while police investigate.
NBC12 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more.
