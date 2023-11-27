Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police: 2 found dead inside Henrico home

Roads in the area will be closed while police investigate.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:49 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two people were found dead inside a Henrico home on Monday, according to police.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., officers were called to a home on Little Five Loop off Route 1 for a reported death.

“During the initial response, officers located two individuals deceased inside a home,” Henrico Police said.

Roads in the area will be closed while police investigate.

NBC12 is sending a crew to the scene to learn more.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

