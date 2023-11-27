Monday Forecast: Sunny and cool with a cold blast tomorrow

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sun returns, but it turns colder on Tuesday and Wednesday with the coldest air of the season so far.

Monday: Sunny and breezy. Winds west 5-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Sunny, cold and breezy. Winds west 5-15 mph with 25-30 mph gusts. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold, especially in the morning. Lows in the upper teens, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers possible at any point. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a stray shower possible in the morning. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon/evening. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

