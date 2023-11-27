Gun found at RIC during busiest travel day ever for airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -TSA officers at Richmond International Airport stopped a New Kent man from bringing his handgun onto a flight Sunday.

RIC officials say they stopped the man as he was going through a security checkpoint on Nov. 26, the busiest day in TSA history for the number of passengers screened nationwide. The firearm was found in his carry-on bag by the X-ray machine. The gun was removed by the Richmond Airport Police, who cited the man on a weapons charge.

They say the .40 caliber handgun was not loaded, but it was packed alongside two gun magazines with 14 bullets.

He faces a stiff financial civil penalty, up to possibly $15,000, for bringing a gun to a TSA security checkpoint.

Passengers can only travel with unloaded firearms in checked bags packed in a hard-sided locked case. The locked case must be taken to the airline check-in counter to be declared. TSA has details on its website on how to travel with a firearm properly.

