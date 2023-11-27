Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU sees ‘surge in volume’ for respiratory illnesses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Inside the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU, Dr. David Marcello said staff members are seeing a “surge in volume” for respiratory illnesses this season.

“We’ve seen a surge in acuity, meaning patients are sicker than before and requiring more support than in past years, I would say, since before COVID even,” Dr. Marcello told NBC12.

Out of all the respiratory illnesses, Dr. Marcello said they’ve seen several patients coming through with either rhinovirus or RSV.

“The vast majority of children who get RSV or any of these infections have typically have a mild infection,” he said. “We’re seeing the more serious infections in those patients who are really young and those who have chronic medical diseases.”

As of this morning, a spokesperson for the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU told NBC12 there were six patients with COVID, three patients with RSV and two patients with adenovirus on their acute care pediatric floors.

According to the spokesperson, five patients in the pediatric intensive care unit have RSV, one has adenovirus, and one has the flu.

On Nov. 21, the spokesperson told NBC12 the hospital had 16 RSV patients, two COVID patients, and eight rhinovirus patients in their care.

The spokesperson added the severity is about the same as last year, but the Children’s Hospital of Richmond at VCU saw a higher occupancy rate this year.

The surge in cases comes as health leaders across the state report a rise in respiratory illnesses since October.

“Back in October, we were looking at about 20% of emergency department and urgent care visits were due to respiratory illness,” said Louise Lockett Gordon, an epidemiology supervisor with the Richmond and Henrico Health Districts. “Around Nov. 11 is our latest data point where about 25 percent, so that number may have shifted coming off the holidays.”

Gordon said the three respiratory illnesses they’re paying attention to are flu, RSV and COVID.

“In years past, we anticipated usually seeing an increase in flu and RSV, and we’re seeing that this year and now that COVID is with us, and historically we have seen an increase in COVID in the winter months, we anticipate seeing that this year as well,” she told NBC12.

As we approach the winter months, Dr. Marcello urges families to stay calm and take all the necessary steps to make sure you and your children stay healthy.

“I want kids to wash their hands,” said Dr. Marcello. “I would love if someone is sick with a cough and a cold, that they try to cover their cough and, if all possible, wear a mask if they know they’re sick because that’s going to protect the others in the house.”

Health leaders also encourage people to get the latest COVID and flu vaccines as an extra layer of protection, which will take two weeks to take full effect once you get it.

