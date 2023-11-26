Your Money with Carlson Financial
“These guys stand up and rise to the occasion.” JMU prepares for first-ever bowl game

James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college...
James Madison coach Curt Cignetti watches play during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Sept. 16, 2023, in Troy, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)(Vasha Hunt | AP)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 14 hours ago
For the first time ever, James Madison University's Football Team is headed to a college bowl game!

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Dukes ended the regular season with a statement win over Coastal Carolina. On Sunday morning, James Madison announced that the football program will play in a bowl game for the first time in program history.

On Saturday evening, bubble teams lost crucial games so there were not enough eligible teams to compete in the post season. According to NCAA bylaws, the Dukes were officially declared available for selection into a bowl game.

“They have strong character and leadership,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “They have competitive excellence and these guys stand up and rise to the occasion.”

The Dukes will find out where and when they will play a bowl game on December 3. In the meantime, JMU Nation will begin pregame hype for Bowl Season.

“Since day one in the summer we set the standard to go out there and fly around,” said JMU junior linebacker Jailin Walker. “Attack everybody who is put in front of us.”

