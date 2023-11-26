Your Money with Carlson Financial
Sunday Forecast: Cold wth light rain showers

Light rain showers possible at any point along and east of I-95
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:27 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly and dry for most of the workweek. We warm up a bit as rain chances increase Friday into the weekend.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain showers at any point, best shower chance along and east of I-95. Showers should taper off Sunday evening. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Monday: A pre-dawn shower possible. Sunny and breezy. Winds west 5-15 mph with 20-25 mph gusts. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Sunny and cold. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny and cold. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week! Mostly sunny. Lows near 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with light showers possible at any point. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 60°.

Saturday: Cloudy with late-day showers possible. A steadier rain may move in Saturday night. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

