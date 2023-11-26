Matts Creek fire 93% contained

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Firefighters are on the home stretch of containing and controlling the Matts Creek fire in Bedford and Rockbridge counties, with the fire 93% contained as of the morning of November 26, 2023 after burning 11,020 acres (about 17 square miles). That’s up from 91% Saturday, according to information provided by the US Forest Service.

The cause of the fire, which began November 12 in the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, is still undetermined, according to investigators, but they say it was not caused naturally.

