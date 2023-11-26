Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man wanted for suspected Mcdonald’s attack

Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 4:25 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAROLINE COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Caroline County Sheriff’s office is searching for a man who they say attacked a McDonald’s employee and several others in the area.

Police say the incident happened Saturday evening at a McDonald’s on Ladysmith Rd.

48-year-old Bertram Smithen is suspected of attacking a McDonald’s employee with a hammer, fighting several others and then attempting to enter an occupied vehicle in the parking lot before running into the woods.

At around 10:15 p.m., Smithen was believed to be seen running across I-95 just north of the Ladysmith exit. The search for Smithen is still underway in the Ladysmith area.

Police say Smithen should be considered armed and dangerous. If seen, do not approach and call 911 immediately. K-9 Units, Helicopter and Drone Search Teams are currently searching the area.

Anyone with info is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff’s Office at (804) 633-5400.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

