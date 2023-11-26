Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

CBP seizes fake watch that could be worth over $3 million if it was authentic

A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs...
A counterfeit watch, with the authentic version valuing over $3 million, was seized by Customs officers in November.(CBP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) -- U.S. Customs officers recently stopped time in its tracks.

Customs and Border Protection seized a counterfeit of a rare watch that was shipped from India and heading to a home in Palm Beach, Florida.

The Richard Mille 88 Smiley watch is highly sought after because only 50 of them exist around the world. They are estimated at valuing nearly $4 million each.

Customs officers confiscated the fake watch on Nov. 16 in Cincinnati.

Officers said they knew it was fake because of the watch’s packaging, its lack of fine details and the fact that the item arrived in the U.S. uninsured.

An agency spokesperson said watches and jewelry are the most commonly counterfeited items seized by Customs officers.

The day after the fake watch was seized, another shipment of fake watches was confiscated with a worth of nearly $900.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for a shooting.
Woman dies in Richmond shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
Man wanted for suspected Mcdonald’s attack
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Police arrest the father of the injured 3-year-old boy for his accidental shooting.
Father arrested in accidental shooting of a 3-year-old
Virginia prison officials have agreed to give more inmates enhanced earned sentence credits for...
Some Virginia inmates could be released earlier under change to enhanced sentence credit policy

Latest News

People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce and says it will seek to extend the deal
Here's a list of fun holiday activities happening around Central Virginia through the end of...
‘Tis the season: 2023 holiday happenings around Central Va.
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Pedestrian hit, killed on hull street