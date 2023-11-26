Car accident causes power outage on Hungary Rd

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Police are asking drivers to avoid sections of Hangary Road after a single-car accident resulted in a power outage.

Henrico Police responded to a single-car accident on Hungary Road, just west of Hagan Road, just before 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

Police say a car collided with a power pole, resulting in a power outage. Power will be out in the area until Dominion Power can restore the damage.

Eastbound Hungary Road will be closed at Hungary Ridge Road until further notice. Drivers are asked to find an alternate route during the road closure.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.