Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

4-year-old American hostage freed by Hamas, Biden says

President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.
President Joe Biden says Abigail Edan has been released by Hamas.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 12:18 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A 4-year-old American dual-citizen who was abducted by Hamas on Oct. 7, is now free.

President Joe Biden said in a press conference on Sunday that Abigail Edan is in the hands of Red Cross officials.

Edan’s transfer is the first successful release of an American hostage since the start of the truce between Israel and Hamas.

She was part of a group of 17 hostages being released on Sunday, according to both Hamas and the Israeli Defense Forces.

The IDF says hostages include both Israelis and foreigners.

Twenty-four hostages, including 13 Israeli civilians and 11 foreign nationals were freed on Friday. That was followed by 17 more, 13 Israelis and four Thai nationals, on Saturday as part of the brokered deal between Hamas and Israel.

Edan’s parents were killed in the Hamas attack that started the war on Oct. 7.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray Media Group, Inc. contributed to this story. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police were called to Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for a shooting.
Woman dies in Richmond shooting
Anyone with information is asked to call the Caroline County Sheriff's Office at (804) 633-5400.
Man wanted for suspected Mcdonald’s attack
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
Police arrest the father of the injured 3-year-old boy for his accidental shooting.
Father arrested in accidental shooting of a 3-year-old
Virginia prison officials have agreed to give more inmates enhanced earned sentence credits for...
Some Virginia inmates could be released earlier under change to enhanced sentence credit policy

Latest News

Pedestrian hit, killed on hull street
People participate in a show of solidarity with hostages being held in the Gaza Strip, near the...
Hamas releases third group of hostages as part of truce deal, while Netanyahu visits Gaza
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients
Homeless patients at Boston Medical Center received a visit from service dogs.
Service dogs visit homeless hospital patients