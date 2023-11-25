Woman dies in Richmond shooting
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police have confirmed a woman has died following a Friday night shooting in the city’s southside.
On Nov. 24, just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for the report of a shooting.
Police say an adult woman died on the scene.
Officials don’t have a suspect but are asking anyone in the area with ring cameras or other security footage to contact RPD.
