Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Woman dies in Richmond shooting

Police were called to Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for a shooting.
Police were called to Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for a shooting.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police have confirmed a woman has died following a Friday night shooting in the city’s southside.

On Nov. 24, just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Police say an adult woman died on the scene.

Officials don’t have a suspect but are asking anyone in the area with ring cameras or other security footage to contact RPD.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local business owners react after skill game ban becomes official.
Local business owner reacts after skill game ban goes into effect
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit
Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say

Latest News

A new way to beat holiday loneliness
Every: The new way to beat holiday loneliness
Roughly 130 million Americans expected to participate in Black Friday shopping.
Black Friday shopping has a slightly different look than years past
Police say that while people with Hyundais and Kias are more likely to be targeted because of...
Over 50 cars stolen in Hopewell so far this year
Virginia prison officials have agreed to give more inmates enhanced earned sentence credits for...
Some Virginia inmates could be released earlier under change to enhanced sentence credit policy