Woman dies in Richmond shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Richmond police have confirmed a woman has died following a Friday night shooting in the city’s southside.

On Nov. 24, just before 9 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of Richmond Highway and Chicago Avenue for the report of a shooting.

Police say an adult woman died on the scene.

Officials don’t have a suspect but are asking anyone in the area with ring cameras or other security footage to contact RPD.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.