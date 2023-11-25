Weekend Forecast: Chilly with light showers Sunday

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below average temperatures this weekend with a chance for light showers on Sunday, mainly along and east of I-95.

Saturday: Chilly. Clouds decrease throughout the morning, becoming sunny this afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain showers at any point, best shower chance along and east of I-95. That slight chance of rain lingers into Sunday night. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Lows near 30°, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Lows close to 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

