Weekend Forecast: Chilly with light showers Sunday

Clouds decrease this morning, becoming sunny by this afternoon
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 5:25 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Below average temperatures this weekend with a chance for light showers on Sunday, mainly along and east of I-95.

Saturday: Chilly. Clouds decrease throughout the morning, becoming sunny this afternoon. Highs only in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for light rain showers at any point, best shower chance along and east of I-95. That slight chance of rain lingers into Sunday night. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch. Lows near 30°, highs near 50°. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Mostly sunny and breezy. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the low 50s.

Friday: Increasing cloud cover throughout the day. Lows close to 30°, highs in the mid-50s.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

