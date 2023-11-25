Your Money with Carlson Financial
Pope Francis has a hospital checkup after coming down with the flu

Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square...
Pope Francis smiles as he waves at the end of his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square at the Vatican on Nov. 22, 2023.(Andrew Medichini | AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:32 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Pope Francis went to the hospital Saturday for tests after he came down with the flu, but the results ruled out any respiratory problems, the Vatican said.

Francis, who had part of one lung removed as a young man, underwent a CAT scan, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said.

The test at Rome’s Gemelli hospital, where Francis was treated for a respiratory infection earlier this year, was done to rule out any possible respiratory problems and came back negative, Bruni said in a statement.

Earlier Saturday, the Vatican said the pope had canceled his audiences because of the flu.

Francis is due to travel on Friday to Dubai for the COP28 conference on climate change. Bruni provided no information about any change in his plans, and the Vatican on Saturday gave new details about his itinerary, suggesting the trip was still on.

Francis, who will turn 87 next month, spent three days at Gemelli in April for what the Vatican said was bronchitis after he had trouble breathing. He was discharged after receiving intravenous antibiotics.

Francis spent 10 days at the same hospital in July 2021 following intestinal surgery for a bowel narrowing. He was readmitted in June of this year for an operation to repair an abdominal hernia and remove scarring from previous surgeries.

When asked about his health in a recent interview, Francis quipped in reply what has become his standard line — “Still alive, you know.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

