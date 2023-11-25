Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Father arrested in Thanksgiving fatal shooting of 10-year-old son

Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon...
Police arrested the boy's 47-year-old father on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.(Omaha Police Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 2:24 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/Gray News) - Police in Omaha, Nebraska, are investigating the Thanksgiving shooting death of a 10-year-old boy.

Officers responded to the area of North 31st Avenue and Nicholas Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday for the report of a shooting.

Police arrived to find 10-year-old Kendrick McDonald suffering from a gunshot wound.

Emergency personnel transported the boy to Nebraska Medicine where he later died.

Police arrested Kendrick’s father, 47-year-old Will McDonald, on charges of criminal homicide, use of a weapon and prohibited possession of a firearm.

The investigation with the Omaha Police Department’s homicide unit is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Workers block the entrance to the Rainbow Bridge border crossing between the U.S. and Canada,...
Victims in Niagara Falls border bridge crash identified as Western New York couple
Joshua Aaron Reilly, 29, was arrested Friday in the Nov. 16 shooting of a 3-year-old.
Man arrested after 3-year-old boy shot in Richmond
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Chris Nagus said he saw a mess outside his train window, looking out at trash, construction...
View from this ‘Polar Express’ train ride not so jolly for families, riders say
34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit

Latest News

The first group of hostages returned to Israel.
24 hostages releases on first day of Israel-Hamas truce
An escaped pet kangaroo was found safe after hopping around in north Georgia on Friday.
Pet kangaroo captured safely after escape in Georgia
Analysts consider the Black Friday weekend and Cyber Monday a key barometer of shoppers’...
Are shoppers ditching Black Friday for Cyber Monday?
A couple is now engaged after some help from the Eau Claire Police Department.
Police stage traffic stop to help orchestrate marriage proposal