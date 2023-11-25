Your Money with Carlson Financial
Father arrested in accidental shooting of a 3-year-old

A man was arrested in the accidental shooting of a toddler.
By Jennifer Blake
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 12:54 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police have arrested a father in connection to the accidental shooting of a 3-year-old boy.

On Friday, Nov. 24, police arrested Joshua Aaron Reilly, 29, in connection to a shooting that left his toddler in the hospital with life-altering injuries.

He has been charged with:

  • A misdemeanor charge of allowing a child access to firearms
  • A felony charge of possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance
  • A felony charge of possession of a firearm while in Possession of a Schedule I or II Controlled Substance.

Reilly could face more charges in the future as the investigation continues, according to police.

Richmond Police Chief Rick Edwards confirmed Rilley was the child’s father.

Joshua Aaron Reilly, 29, was arrested Friday in the Nov. 16 shooting of a 3-year-old.(Richmond Police Department)

”The second amendment is certainly a right, but it’s also a responsibility, and if it goes to a situation like this, you will be held responsible,” said Chief Rick Edwards with RPD.

Chief Edwards also emphasized the importance of keeping guns locked out of reach of children.

”When you talk about a three-year-old being accidentally shot, this just highlights how important it is to make sure if you have a weapon, you need to take steps to secure it,” the chief said.

This all unfolded back on Nov. 16 when police got a call around 10 a.m. that someone had been shot at an apartment complex on Raven Street.

A young neighbor told NBC12 at the scene that she helped keep pressure on the boy’s wound in hopes of keeping him alive.

She said that she ‘saw a little hole in the back of his head.”

Chief Edwards shared the impact of this incident on the little boy’s life.

”I would say his wound is life-altering. It is not a graze wound. We’re just lucky he’s still alive,” he said.

