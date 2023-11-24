Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Troopers wrangle runaway bull caught roaming on interstate

Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull on Interstate 17 outside of Phoenix. (Source: Arizona's Family)
By KPHO staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - Troopers in Arizona got an unusual call early Friday morning.

KPHO reports that Arizona troopers helped wrangle a runaway bull at about 1 a.m. on Interstate 17.

Arizona Department of Transportation cameras caught video of the bull roaming around I-17 near Jomax Road.

Troopers said the animal found a gap in a cattle enclosure off a stretch of the interstate and quickly made an escape.

Luckily, after a brief chase, the bull was wrangled and returned to its cattle enclosure.

“He was just standing in the HOV lane staring at me. I had my sirens going, but I could not scare him off the roadway,” Sgt. Kevin Watt said. “He seemed like he wanted to take me on.”

Troopers said they were able to fix the gap in the enclosure, ensuring there weren’t strays looking to bolt too.

No drivers or troopers were injured. However, the cattle owner remains a mystery, as well as why the cattle were so close to the freeway.

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local business owners react after skill game ban becomes official.
Local business owner reacts after skill game ban goes into effect
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit
Richmond Police are on the hunt for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy conveniently shipped...
Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Police say that while people with Hyundais and Kias are more likely to be targeted because of...
Over 50 cars stolen in Hopewell so far this year
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?
This year Small Business Saturday is actually forecast to outshine Black Friday as younger...
Small Business Saturday forecast to outperform Black Friday
Families of Hamas hostages, and the world, await a first wave of promised releases in the hours...
Israel, families await first round of released hostages