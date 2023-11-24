Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Grandfather celebrates 100th birthday with friends and family on Thanksgiving Day

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday on Thanksgiving Day. (Source: WTOC)
By Ethan Stamm and Jordan Gartner
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 4:06 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC/Gray News) - A Georgia man celebrated a landmark birthday this Thanksgiving.

James Edward Key celebrated his 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.

“Unexplainable. It’s just phenomenal,” his daughter Elizabeth Key-Lee said.

Key said hitting triple digits was his best birthday yet.

“The other ones were good, but this one is the best,” he said.

Family members of all generations showed up to help him celebrate his day.

“It’s just amazing, and I believe he was born on Thanksgiving Day 100 years ago,” Key-Lee said.

Key’s grandson Kayden said it’s reassuring knowing his grandfather is still celebrating a fruitful life.

“I check on him every summer and every Thanksgiving,” Kayden said.

Copyright 2023 WTOC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Local business owners react after skill game ban becomes official.
Local business owner reacts after skill game ban goes into effect
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental...
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit
Richmond Police are on the hunt for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy conveniently shipped...
Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town

Latest News

Palestinians look for survivors after an Israeli strike on the Gaza Strip in Rafah on Saturday,...
Hamas and Israel carry out first swap of hostages and prisoners as Gaza cease-fire begins
Stand-up comedian and actress Tiffany Haddish entertains guests at Laugh Factory Hollywood,...
Tiffany Haddish arrested on suspicion of DUI in Beverly Hills
Virginia prison officials have agreed to give more inmates enhanced earned sentence credits for...
Some Virginia inmates could be released earlier under change to enhanced sentence credit policy
Shoppers look over holiday merchandise on display at a Target store Wednesday, Nov. 15, 2023,...
Retailers offer big deals for Black Friday but will shoppers spend?