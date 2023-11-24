Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Chilly and dry

Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures just below average
Here's your NBC12 First Alert Weather forecast.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 3:36 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weekend with an isolated shower chance Sunday, mainly east of I-95.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly east of I-95. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.

Be sure to download the NBC12 First Alert Weather app for up-to-date information and to receive severe weather alerts. You can find the app in the Apple Store and on Google Play.

