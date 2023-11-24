Friday Forecast: Chilly and dry
Partly to mostly cloudy skies today with high temperatures just below average
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weekend with an isolated shower chance Sunday, mainly east of I-95.
Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.
Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly east of I-95. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)
Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.
Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.
Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.
