Friday Forecast: Chilly and dry

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly weekend with an isolated shower chance Sunday, mainly east of I-95.

Friday: Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid-40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with isolated rain showers, mainly east of I-95. Lows in the low 30s, highs near 50. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Breezy. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid-20s, highs in the upper 40s.

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs near 50.

