Black Friday shopping has a slightly different look than years past

Gone are the days of rowdy crowds lining up at midnight to be the first in the door as stores open.
By Sarah Chakales
Published: Nov. 24, 2023 at 6:35 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Black Friday is known for doorbuster deals, but shoppers aren’t lining up to bust the doors down anymore, as stores have started rolling out sales earlier and earlier.

More than 130 million shoppers nationwide are expected to open their wallets this Black Friday.

“I am shopping, honey. I am Black Friday shopping,” Valencia Porter-Henderson said while at Chesterfield Towne Center Friday morning with her family. “We are catching a few little deals here.”

Porter-Henderson says Black Friday shopping is a tradition she has shared with her family for 19 years. She was so excited that she woke up early.

“Look, I didn’t even have to get up until 5 o’clock, and I was up at 4:25 a.m.,” Porter-Henderson said.

Chesterfield Towne Center’s General Manager Bryon Wall said the excitement was palpable in some of the mall’s flagship stores Friday morning.

“JCPenny this morning had a line of people outside waiting for it to open at 5 o’clock,” Wall said. “And I was in Macy’s earlier, and there was just a plethora of people running around there shopping.”

That’s good news for retailers.

“Some of them have said that they’re more than 10% up so far today over last year,” Wall added.

Signs in storefronts around the mall lured customers in with promises of major discounts on clothing and other items.

Ava Shelton arrived at 10 a.m. with her family, hoping to snag some of those big deals.

“I got a pair of pants that were almost $50 down to $30,” Shelton said. “And then we got some athletic pants and some hoodies, some really nice hoodies. And then we also got some pretzels.”

To entice inflation-weary shoppers, stores started offering deals back in October.

“We start preparing in the early October time frame for this particular day,” Wall said. “Spreading out the deals allow people to shop more casually.”

That’s helped thin out the normally-heavy post-Thanksgiving shopping rush.

“Black Friday shopping is more calm. It’s not as hectic as it used to be,” Porter-Henderson said.

High credit card interest rates of around 20% may also be giving shoppers pause.

And prices for most goods are still slightly higher than last year, even with the sales.

Despite that, many shoppers said they still like the tradition.

“It’s all about family time and laughing and joking,” Porter-Henderson added.

As for Wall, he said he doesn’t gauge Black Friday success at Chesterfield Towne Center on the number of shoppers or sales made.

“We are a community-focused property, so if the community is happy, we’re gonna be happy,” Wall said.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

