Thanksgiving Forecast: Cool and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A chilly holiday weekend with only a SLIGHT chance of light rain Sunday, mainly east of I-95.

Thanksgiving Day: Sunny. The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Highs in the upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Saturday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with a chance for a light rain shower, mainly east of I-95. Rain totals less than a tenth of an inch, if any. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%, better rain chance along the Chesapeake)

Monday: Partly to mostly sunny. Lows in the mid to upper 30s, highs in the mid 50s.

Tuesday: Mostly sunny and chilly. Lows in the mid to upper 20s, highs in the mid-40s.

Wednesday: Sunny and chilly. Lows in the low to mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

