Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Just in time for the holidays, Amtrak’s Staples Mill station has a new look.

Amtrak just completed its two-month-long renovation of the Henrico train station.

More than 300,000 passengers come through the station every year, and all of them are now getting to experience a fresh new look.

“We take Amtrak frequently because of the comfort of travel, and you get to watch the countryside when you do travel,” Gail Atkins said.

Atkins has been taking the Staples Mill Amtrak train for years and said the comfort of riding is only getting better.

“Oh my goodness, it’s much better than the last time,” Atkins said. “I mean, with the seating, the lighting it’s just a brighter atmosphere and a good way to start to travel.”

Known as the busiest train station in the south, the Staples Mill Road Amtrak station got a facelift after a months-long renovation project.

“We started the project in August, and we have completed it, and you know customers now see there are new seats in the passenger waiting area and we also refinished the floor,” Amtrak spokesperson Kimberly Woods said.

Woods said the station has been around for decades, and now you’ll see a transformation from the original 1970s style to a modern look with an upgraded waiting room, bathrooms, and ticket area.

“We are on a quest to improve the customer experience, and that means upgrading, refreshing and modernizing all of our stations,” Woods said.

A quest Atkins said she’s glad to be a part of right in time for the holidays.

“The renovations do make a difference,” Atkins said. “More people are traveling by rail, and again, this makes for a good beginning to your travel experience.”

Woods says the refresh project here at Staples Mills is only just the start of their goal to upgrade several other stations around their national network.

