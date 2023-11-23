Local business owner reacts after skill game ban goes into effect

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - If you like gambling, you won’t be able to do that in Virginia now that skill game machines are officially illegal.

Virginia’s Supreme Court has brought back the ban, and some business owners say this ban is going to hurt a lot of people.

“As soon as we heard it, we took them off,” Sureway Mart Owner Hazem Qtishat said.

If you’re used to going to Sureway Mart in Richmond and having a good time playing electronic skill games, you will have to find that fun somewhere else.

“Customers are mad. I mean, I can sit here all day just capturing customers’ reaction because it was fun,” Qtishat said.

In the back of the store, about seven different skill games were available for customers to enjoy. Now, it’s empty with signs on the remaining two machines that the games have been disabled and are non-operational.

“People are making money, people who are playing, people who own the businesses are making money off of it, so I don’t see a problem with it, so I’m like 100% against this decision,” Qtishat said.

Qtishat is frustrated over the October decision from the State Supreme Court banning skill game machines, and he said it’s costing them.

“I can give you a percentage,” Qtishat said. “I’m going to say like 60% of the business revenue.”

It’s up to local authorities to enforce the ban.

In Richmond, according to police Chief Rick Edwards, if caught, a machine operator or owner would face a Class 1 Misdemeanor and fines of up to $25,0000.

If caught using a machine, you could face a Class 3 Misdemeanor and a fine of up to $500.

Qtishat said it’s frustrating, but they have hope the law will change.

“People need them, and the store owners and business owners need them,” Qtishat said. “And not only stores, like bars all around Richmond, have the machines, and they rely on them as like a good business income.”

According to the Richmond Police Department, the department will begin enforcing the ban on Jan. 1.

