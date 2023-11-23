The Giving Heart provides free Thanksgiving meals for anyone who wants one

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Thanksgiving is a day to spend time with family, and one nonprofit makes that possible in Richmond no matter where your loved ones are.

The Giving Heart hands out meals at the Richmond Convention Center each year, using the space to create a welcoming environment where everyone is encouraged to feast.

Incoming Executive Director of the Giving Heart, Sandra Antoine, says the day’s motto is “hearts in, hands-on.”

It’s how the nonprofit rallies together to cook up enough food for 5,000 people, which is a number that only grows each year. Antoine says that could be an overestimate, as probably 3,000-4,000 will attend, but she wants to make sure everyone is fed because, in the past, they have run out of meals.

While everyone has a holiday tradition, hers is to provide a meal to anyone who wants one.

“This is about making sure our family, our city family, surrounding area family come to the feast,” Antoine said. “We have a homeless crisis in the city, and we want to make sure that we’re reaching out also. You know, we want them to be at this table, at our table, and partaking in this meal and what a wonderful opportunity for them to feel family, celebrating Thanksgiving.”

Antoine says the event is for anyone who wants to attend, whether college students or elderly people, those without family in town or people experiencing homelessness. Everyone is welcome.

The event is now in its 19th year, attracting more volunteers each holiday. Married couple Judy and Rusty Colyer have been helping since the beginning.

“We get more joy out of it than the participants actually,” Rusty Colyer said. “We go home tired, very tired. And then sometimes I’ll say this is the last year, but we’re not gonna quit anytime soon.”

Volunteers show up around 8:30 a.m. on Thanksgiving Day after spending all of Wednesday setting up. The cooking starts on the Monday of Thanksgiving week to prep the hundreds of pounds of green beans, mashed potatoes, sauces and more.

It’s a labor of love that volunteers say is worth it.

“It’s a feeling of community and accomplishment. And you get to see we’re, by far, not the only folks that come back year after year. There’s hundreds of us that do this year after year,” Judy Colyer said. “When you’re in a position to give back to someone less fortunate than yourself. Why not?”

The event has been grab-and-go, deliveries and curbside pickup since the pandemic.

Even without the dining tables, thousands still come to eat. The new format is about keeping the community happy, healthy and full.

Antoine says the nonprofit will take it year by year to decide if and when they will go back to the traditional feast.

“Even though we’re not doing a sit-down, we are being invited into homes,” Antoine said. “So it’s reaching far and beyond that we are. They are allowing us and trusting us to be a part of their family for this day as they feast.”

The event provides more than just meals; participants can get clothing, canned goods, vaccines, and more.

Antoine says the whole day would not have been possible without the generous donors who helped provide the ingredients to prepare the food.

