Firefighters share important safety tips for home decorating this holiday season

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Whether you are decorating your home for the first time or the hundredth time, firefighters say there are necessary steps you need to take to protect yourself and your loved ones.

“When you start with your lights, you want to make sure that you test them, inspect them, plug them in,” Henrico Fire Battalion Chief Doug Reynolds said. “You’re looking for broken bulbs, frayed wires, any of those things. If they look suspect, please just throw them away.”

Reynolds also recommends finding a testing label when you buy newer electrical lights.

“When you buy new ones, you want to always make sure you look for a testing label, like the UL label,” Reynolds said. “That means it at least has a minimum testing standard, and they’re going to be safer for your house.”

Don’t overload your extension cords.

“Usually when you hear me talk about electrical fires, more times than not, all year-round, an extension cord is involved,” Reynolds said. “One of the biggest problems we run into is what we call daisy-chaining. You’re getting these inexpensive extension cords, and it’s one plugged into another one, and then all of a sudden, you have three extension cords plugged into together.”

If you are using extension cords outdoors, make sure the label says it is safe to do so.

As for candles, Reynolds recommends the battery-powered options.

“But if you feel inclined to use a real candle, make sure you get a ruler,” Reynolds said. “We call it the 12-inch circle of safety. And make sure that there’s nothing flammable around. One-third of the fires that start from Christmas decorations start from a candle.”

Always extinguish live flames before leaving the room.

The most important thing to have on hand is a working smoke detector.

“All your local fire departments in the Richmond area, if you call them, we’ll bring it out for you, we install them,” Reynolds said. “Because we know this is the most important thing you can have at your house and especially here during the holidays.”

Artificial trees, as a rule, are safer than real trees. Never overload your trees with too many lights.

“Three strands of lights plugged together is usually about the limit that you would like to go with,” Reynolds said.

Be very selective if you decide to go with a real Christmas tree.

“Remember, fresh cut to the guy who’s selling it and then to you might be two different things,” Reynolds warned. “It might have been fresh cut a month ago in Pennsylvania, it’s been on a truck, and it’s got down here to Virginia.”

Make sure to test the needles before you purchase the tree. If they are falling off into your hand, then the tree is already dying.

Healthy, live trees need a lot of water once they are moved inside.

“When you bring it in, you need to be disciplined every day to give it water,” Reynolds said. “You’re going to bring it into a very dry environment so this tree is going to soak up a lot more water than what you would expect from if it was just outside.”

Where the tree is positioned in the home is also very important.

“You need to keep it 36 inches, a yardstick away, from any heating device, any open flames, any heat registers on the floor because you don’t want that to blow up inside of your tree and help dry it out even more,” Reynolds said.

The last thing you want is for your Christmas tree to catch fire.

“They are devastating because they go up so fast,” Reynolds said. “You are not going to be able to control it, and you’ll be lucky to get out with your family. Generally, you’ve got two minutes to get out of your house from the time a fire starts.”

Finally, ensure all lights are unplugged and turned off before leaving your home or going to bed.

