Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit

The family of a man shot and killed by Richmond police earlier this year is filing a lawsuit.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 5:15 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The family of a man shot and killed by Richmond police earlier this year is filing a lawsuit.

34-year-old Charles Byers was killed after being released from the hospital during a mental health crisis.

Officers responded to the 1200 block of Wycliff Court on Saturday, July 8, at 12:49 p.m. for reports of a suspicious man entering a garage and attempting to enter other homes by cutting a window screen and trying door handles.

When police arrived, they found Byers on the road carrying a hatchet. Officers attempted to de-escalate the situation with verbal instructions and later with a taser; however, he did not comply.

Officers continued to de-escalate the situation, encouraging him to put the weapon on the ground, but instead, Byers charged officers.

In their investigation, detectives learned a relative took Byers to an area hospital for mental health treatment on July 5. The family claims Byers was supposed to have been left with someone but was instead left unattended for several hours.

According to court documents, his family is suing the City of Richmond and HCA’s Chippenham Hospital for 35 million dollars.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In this photo taken from video provided by WKBW-TV, smoke billows from a checkpoint at the...
Fiery crash kills 2 at Niagara Falls’ Rainbow border bridge. Officials say no sign of terrorism
FILE -- Geoffrey Holt rests his leg on top of his riding mower in Hinsdale, N.H., on April 4,...
Secret multimillionaire who drove lawn mower leaves fortune to his small town
Richmond Police are on the hunt for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy conveniently shipped...
Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home
Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured serious and debilitating...
Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse
Local business owners react after skill game ban becomes official.
Local business owner reacts after skill game ban goes into effect

Latest News

The family of a man shot and killed by Richmond police earlier this year is filing a lawsuit.
Family of man shot, killed by police files lawsuit
Firefighters warn not to add more than three strings of lights together at a time.
Firefighters share important safety tips for home decorating this holiday season
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Staples Mill Amtrak has a whole new look after renovation project
Volunteers prep food for the Thanksgiving community feast.
The Giving Heart provides free Thanksgiving meals for anyone who wants one