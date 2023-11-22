Wednesday Forecast: Early morning showers taper, then mostly cloudy.

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After a beneficial soaking rain, we’ll hold on to some light rain/showers through sunrise, then a slowly clearing sky.

Wednesday: Lingering early morning rain showers through 7am, then mostly cloudy and breezy. High around 61. (Rain Chance: 40%, dropping off quickly after 7am)

Thursday Thanksgiving Day: The *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week. Lots of sunshine. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Saturday: Partly sunny and cooler. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-to-upper 40s.

Sunday: Partly sunny. A slight shower possible towards southeastern Virginia. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Monday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid-30s, highs in the mid-50s.

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the upper 40s.

