Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
Contests
Partners
Angel Tree

Virginia tribal leaders present wild game to governor

Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to present the first family with wild game.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Nov. 22, 2023 at 4:30 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -A Thanksgiving tradition continued Wednesday in Richmond.

Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to present the first family with wild game.

The annual “tax tribute ceremony” dates back to 1677. An agreement was signed allowing to give fresh game to the colonial government as an alternative to paying taxes.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Just before 11 a.m., crews responded to a fire on Aeronca Avenue.
“You never expect something like this:” Man dies in Henrico house fire
Police were called to the shooting scene in the 1900 block of West Main Street around 1:30 a.m.
Man seriously injured in shooting inside Richmond business
Both women claim they suffered in silence for years and endured serious and debilitating...
Former dancers sue Richmond Ballet for alleged pattern of abuse
A couple says a bank won't take a jug that is filled with tens of thousands of pennies.
Couple says bank won’t take jug of 30,000 pennies they have been saving for over 10 years
Boy Scout Troop Smoker
‘I was shocked’: Smoker stolen from Bon Air Boy Scout Troop

Latest News

Leaders of Virginia‘s Pamunkey and Mattaponi tribes gathered at the executive mansion to...
Virginia's 346th tax tribute ceremony
Here’s a look at what our reporters on working on today.
First Look: What NBC12 reporters are covering on Nov. 22
Richmond Police are on the hunt for a Grinch trying to steal holiday joy conveniently shipped...
Thief makes off with $400 in stolen packages from one Richmond home
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds
More than half of consumers think credit card processing fees should be illegal, survey finds