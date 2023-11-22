Va. pharmacies say low reimbursement rates keep them struggling to stay afloat

“I’m crying at the pharmacy.”

“This is impossible to do safely for the public and our workers and our mental and physical health.”

“We need your help. … We are not practicing pharmacy in the public’s best interest.”

These are some of the nearly 200 public comments submitted in response to a new regulation that aims to improve pharmacy working conditions in the state.

That regulation, which went into effect under an emergency clause Sept. 19, mandates that pharmacies maintain sufficient staffing levels, forbids stores from imposing prescription, vaccine and other quotas on pharmacists and allows pharmacists to report workplace issues directly to the state Board of Pharmacy, among other measures.

The regulation was spurred by a bill last year from former Gloucester Pharmacy owner Del. Keith Hodges, R-Middlesex, who said the changes are necessary to combat the “very chaotic and very stressful” pharmacy environment and protect consumers from potential errors due to exhaustion.

Cindy Warriner, a pharmacist for over 30 years and former member of the Virginia Board of Pharmacy who worked on the regulation, is in the latter camp. Now a senior consultant for the Community Pharmacy Enhanced Services Network, a group of small and independent pharmacies, she said the regulation is more like a Band-Aid than a cure.

The main root of the problem, she said, is health insurance companies’ “dismal” reimbursement rates for prescriptions, which often mean pharmacies lose money each time they dispense a medication, especially for patients on Medicaid and Medicare. Those cumulative losses, she said, can result in pharmacies reducing staff hours, overworking those who remain and even shuttering, which can create “pharmacy deserts” in low-income areas.

READ MORE ON VIRGINIAMERCURY.COM

NBC12 is a partner with The Virginia Mercury, an independent, nonprofit online news organization covering state government and policy. (Virginia Mercury)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.